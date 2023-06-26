Highland Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.