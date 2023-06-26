Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,446,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,084 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,264,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,174.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $116,097.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,174.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $245,858 in the last 90 days. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.