Highland Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
