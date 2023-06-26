ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $271,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $209,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 54.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $452.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.19. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

