ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Magna International worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

