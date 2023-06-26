Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 181,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.