Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of NU worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NU by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

