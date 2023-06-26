ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 196,468 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,824,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,468 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.47% of Blade Air Mobility worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,553.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $139,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $139,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $96,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,076,759.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.