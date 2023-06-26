Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $104,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

