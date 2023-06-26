ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock worth $28,048,339. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

