Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,698,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,393 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.36% of Quantum-Si worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Quantum-Si by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSI opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

