Highland Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $38.20 on Monday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $420.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

