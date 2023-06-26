Highland Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the quarter. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 38.07% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Get Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.