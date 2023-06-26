ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Global-e Online Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.