Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 0.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:ITM opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

