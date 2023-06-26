ARK Investment Management LLC Has $22.53 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,012 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $35,504,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $20,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

