ARK Investment Management LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,565,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550,256 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 9.49% of Markforged worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Markforged by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Assaf Zipori bought 50,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at $380,065.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,796.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,065.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

