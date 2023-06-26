ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553,381 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SomaLogic worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 10,196.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,485,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 2,050,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 2,012,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,079,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGC opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

