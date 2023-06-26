First National Bank of South Miami Has $252,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

