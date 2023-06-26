First National Bank of South Miami Sells 599 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Paper were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.