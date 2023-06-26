Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $51,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $132.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

