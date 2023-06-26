Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,742,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPLV stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

