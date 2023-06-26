Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

