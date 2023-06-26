Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

