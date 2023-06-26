Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DVY stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
