Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.