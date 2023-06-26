Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix stock opened at $424.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

