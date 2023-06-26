Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.