Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

