Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

