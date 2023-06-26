iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

