Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

