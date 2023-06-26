Comparing Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Snam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.06 Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 16.14

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Snam N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Snam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Snam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50

Snam has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Snam’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snam is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snam beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. The company is also involved in overseas resource development and investment, and energy supply activities; city gas and LNG sales business household, commercial and industrial use, as well as use for power generation and other purposes; and electric power business. In addition, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Snam

(Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.