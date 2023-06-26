Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) is one of 359 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -449.21% -61.62% -16.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 545 1371 3656 36 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Medivir AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.84%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $124.44 million $624,264.71 19.90

Medivir AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Medivir AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.