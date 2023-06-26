Head-To-Head Comparison: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Ark Restaurants pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ark Restaurants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $183.67 million 0.36 $9.28 million $2.01 9.20 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.76

Profitability

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ark Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.83% 12.01% 3.68% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

