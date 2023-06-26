Contrasting Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% FEC Resources N/A -12.11% -10.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 1.99 $4.07 billion $5.24 4.53 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Coterra Energy and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 15 4 0 2.21 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

