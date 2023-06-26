Reviewing Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) & The Competition

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 359 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silence Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 545 1371 3656 36 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 106.93%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.75 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $124.44 million $624,264.71 19.90

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silence Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -449.21% -61.62% -16.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics rivals beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

