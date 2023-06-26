Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) vs. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Financial Analysis

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -18.27% 18.92% 2.82% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.39 billion 2.81 -$269.34 million ($0.72) -12.56 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquefied Natural Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

