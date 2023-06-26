Head to Head Review: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -57.38% -18.10% -4.26% Global Net Lease 0.16% 0.04% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Net Lease 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.48 -$226.72 million ($3.76) -0.76 Global Net Lease $378.86 million 2.61 $12.02 million ($0.20) -47.55

Global Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

