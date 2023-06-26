Analyzing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Peers

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 359 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 545 1371 3656 36 2.57

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 106.93%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -449.21% -61.62% -16.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -8.60 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $124.44 million $624,264.71 19.90

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine competitors beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

(Get Rating)

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.