Head-To-Head Survey: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.79% -44.97% -21.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -4.02 SCWorx Competitors $4.55 billion $133.35 million 13.89

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SCWorx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 163 839 1859 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.23%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

