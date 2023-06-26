Contrasting Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Peers

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) is one of 1,182 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 638.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.65 Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $429.92 million $3.10 million 27.39

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 377.23% 7.62% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1032 4436 5742 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 96.38%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund peers beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

