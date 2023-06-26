Head-To-Head Comparison: AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean -6.69% -65.61% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 3 4 5 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppTech Payments and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $39.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than AppTech Payments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppTech Payments and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A N/A ($0.02) -106.64 DigitalOcean $614.13 million 5.59 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -89.81

AppTech Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalOcean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats AppTech Payments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

