Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) versus Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Financial Survey

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Keppel DC REIT 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $161.12 million 0.87 $1.09 million $0.07 19.29 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy. Keppel DC REIT's investments comprise an optimal mix of colocation, fully-fitted and shell and core assets, as well as network assets through its investment in debt securities, thereby reinforcing the diversity and resiliency of its portfolio. Keppel DC REIT is sponsored by Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. It is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (the Manager)., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure, data centres and alternative assets in key global markets through its listed REITs and Trust, as well as private funds. The Keppel Group, through Keppel T&T and the private data centre funds has currently over $2 billion worth of data centre assets under development and management.

