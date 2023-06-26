Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Financial Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 55.79% 19.30% 6.94% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.44 $703.28 million $2.91 16.23 Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 8 0 3.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

