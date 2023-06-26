Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $44,309.54 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 442.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

