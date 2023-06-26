Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Sells $59,459.40 in Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.45 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 139.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 18.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 411.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

