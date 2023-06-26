Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Sells $59,459.40 in Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SmileDirectClub Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.45 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
