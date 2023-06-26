Critical Analysis: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and Brunello Cucinelli, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Brunello Cucinelli 1 1 2 0 2.25

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Brunello Cucinelli has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Brunello Cucinelli.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.9% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Brunello Cucinelli’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $439.88 million 0.89 $2.13 million $0.13 31.16 Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A $0.24 183.22

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brunello Cucinelli. Brilliant Earth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunello Cucinelli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Brunello Cucinelli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 1.65% 17.22% 5.92% Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Brunello Cucinelli on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers. It also provides men's collection, such as coats and jackets, knitwear, blazers, suits, tuxedos, t-shirts and polos, shirts, pants, denims, travel wear; sneakers, lace-ups, loafers; leather goods, bags, hats, belts, scarves; other accessories; and kids collections. In addition, the company offers lifestyle products, which include throw and blanket, cushion, studio products, candle and fragrance, travel essential, décor sets, leisure wear, kitchen and table ware, and ceramic creation products. It manages and operates directly operated stores and wholesale monobrand boutiques. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Foro delle Arti S.r.l.

