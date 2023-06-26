Financial Analysis: IP Group (IPZYF) & Its Peers

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,187 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IP Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IP Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IP Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1032 4436 5742 81 2.43

IP Group currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.97%. Given IP Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $429.92 million $3.10 million 28.23

This table compares IP Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 377.23% 7.62% 4.95%

Summary

IP Group competitors beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

(Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.