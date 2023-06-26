Comparing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -47.83% -39.64% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and Generex Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio $1.22 million 73.16 -$133.20 million ($2.18) -0.71 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.03 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

56.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Bio and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 593.55%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

